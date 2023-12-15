Insider Selling: Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,770,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 809,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,747,933. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $59.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of -91.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.44. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.96.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

