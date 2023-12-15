Insider Selling: Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) CEO Sells $136,935.90 in Stock

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 12,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $136,935.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,164,971.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Scipio Maximus Carnecchia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 7th, Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 56,113 shares of Mitek Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $609,387.18.

On Monday, November 6th, Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 4,121 shares of Mitek Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $43,476.55.

Mitek Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:MITK opened at $12.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.20 million, a PE ratio of 71.56 and a beta of 0.92. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 1,460.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 484,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,903,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 557,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 343,838 shares in the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 2,614,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,359,000 after purchasing an additional 333,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MITK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, September 15th.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

