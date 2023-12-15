Insider Selling: Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) SVP Sells $16,815.33 in Stock

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) SVP Christopher H. Briggs sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $16,815.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mitek Systems Price Performance

MITK opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.94. The firm has a market cap of $587.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.56 and a beta of 0.92. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $13.98.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MITK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mitek Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,817,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,705,000 after buying an additional 66,902 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 160.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 557,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 343,838 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 28.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 115,275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

