Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Director Sells $28,760.00 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gail Boxer Marcus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 21st, Gail Boxer Marcus sold 1,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $54,310.00.

Natera Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $60.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.79. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $63.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.27 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 50.50% and a negative return on equity of 72.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Natera by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,312,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $364,258,000 after acquiring an additional 371,740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Natera by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,556,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,388,000 after purchasing an additional 67,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Natera by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,828,000 after purchasing an additional 577,106 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Natera by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,072,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Natera by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,003,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,912,000 after purchasing an additional 103,668 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Natera from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.18.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Stories

