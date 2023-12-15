Insider Selling: Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Senior Officer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Russell Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total value of C$150,000.00.

Shares of PSI opened at C$15.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Pason Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of C$10.75 and a twelve month high of C$16.98. The company has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.65.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter. Pason Systems had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of C$93.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$86.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Pason Systems Inc. will post 1.4397706 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

PSI has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pason Systems from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Pason Systems from an “underperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Pason Systems from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.83.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

