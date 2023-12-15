Insider Selling: PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Sells 7,170 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) Director Doug Jones sold 7,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $576,324.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,993,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Doug Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 8th, Doug Jones sold 28,216 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $2,252,201.12.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $92.96 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $92.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.27 and a 200-day moving average of $71.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.53.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 6.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 277,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,491,000 after acquiring an additional 16,174 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 13.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $1,237,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $17,242,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1,730.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 12,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.57.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

