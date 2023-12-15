Insider Selling: Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Director Sells $201,600.00 in Stock

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) Director Charles S. Leykum sold 20,000 shares of Ranger Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,165,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,984,953.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ranger Energy Services Price Performance

RNGR stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.09). Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.00 million. Research analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Ranger Energy Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Ranger Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 91.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 14.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 45,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 20.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ranger Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.