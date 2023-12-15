Insider Selling: Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) CFO Sells $208,888.79 in Stock

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) CFO Charles Wickers sold 19,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $208,888.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,710.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Charles Wickers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rover Group alerts:

On Wednesday, November 29th, Charles Wickers sold 70,983 shares of Rover Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $780,813.00.

On Friday, November 10th, Charles Wickers sold 6,489 shares of Rover Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $52,041.78.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Charles Wickers sold 24,094 shares of Rover Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $192,752.00.

Rover Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Rover Group stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 217.60 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average of $6.50. Rover Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.23 million. Rover Group had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rover Group, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ROVR shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rover Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Rover Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ROVR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rover Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Rover Group by 75.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Rover Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Rover Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rover Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Rover Group in the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.