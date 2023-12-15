Insider Selling: RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Director Sells $507,715.02 in Stock

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) Director Robert Keith Warner sold 14,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $507,715.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Keith Warner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Robert Keith Warner sold 5,498 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $192,869.84.

RXST stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.18. RxSight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $40.60.

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.81 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 39.77% and a negative net margin of 71.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of RxSight in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,146,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RxSight by 30.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,942,000 after purchasing an additional 382,119 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in RxSight by 13.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,628,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,414,000 after purchasing an additional 197,099 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in RxSight by 35.3% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 876,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,621,000 after purchasing an additional 228,468 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in RxSight by 19.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 802,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 130,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

RXST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on RxSight from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on RxSight in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on RxSight in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

