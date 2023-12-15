Insider Selling: Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Director Sells $26,160.00 in Stock

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $26,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,309.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Security National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SNFCA opened at $8.71 on Friday. Security National Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.24 million during the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 9.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Security National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Institutional Trading of Security National Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Security National Financial by 177,100.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Security National Financial in the third quarter valued at $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Security National Financial in the second quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Security National Financial by 2,961.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Security National Financial by 338.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. 34.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

