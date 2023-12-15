Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Sells $253,940.70 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $253,940.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,893,699.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 29th, Frank Slootman sold 112,500 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $19,788,750.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Frank Slootman sold 8,326 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,922.20.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total transaction of $1,315,021.86.

On Friday, November 3rd, Frank Slootman sold 4,026 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $604,181.82.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total value of $627,546.36.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $1,364,109.12.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Frank Slootman sold 4,167 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $615,840.93.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $1,378,026.90.

Snowflake Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $200.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.06. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $202.83.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 159.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $4,989,000. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 69.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,515,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,481,000 after acquiring an additional 623,277 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.37.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

