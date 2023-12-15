Insider Selling: TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) COO Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) COO Michael Lisman sold 12,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.51, for a total transaction of $11,970,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,250.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TDG opened at $986.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.41. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $599.42 and a one year high of $1,015.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $916.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $880.01.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $35.00 dividend. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $997.71.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth $265,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $15,433,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

