Insider Selling: Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) CTO Sells $420,000.00 in Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) CTO Venu Venugopal sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 357,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,362,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Venu Venugopal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Venu Venugopal sold 4,000 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $58,880.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Venu Venugopal purchased 980 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.13 per share, for a total transaction of $7,967.40.

On Friday, November 17th, Venu Venugopal sold 10,733 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $149,081.37.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Venu Venugopal sold 10,197 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $140,106.78.

On Friday, November 3rd, Venu Venugopal sold 28,208 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $338,496.00.

On Friday, September 15th, Venu Venugopal sold 3,645 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $36,267.75.

Udemy Stock Up 1.0 %

UDMY stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.05. Udemy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $16.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $184.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.04 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 37.14% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Udemy by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Udemy in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Udemy by 1,347.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UDMY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Udemy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Udemy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Udemy from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

