Insider Selling: Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) CTO Sells 2,915 Shares of Stock

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) CTO Jonathan Miles Wagner sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $20,259.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 85,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,231.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jonathan Miles Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 20th, Jonathan Miles Wagner sold 1,792 shares of Vivid Seats stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $10,626.56.

Vivid Seats Stock Performance

Shares of Vivid Seats stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $9.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vivid Seats ( NASDAQ:SEAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $188.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.20 million. Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. Research analysts forecast that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Vivid Seats in the first quarter worth $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

