Insider Selling: Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) CFO Sells $81,945.60 in Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $81,945.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,104,650.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Clive Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Steven Clive Miller sold 21,550 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $246,101.00.

WRBY stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49. Warby Parker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $169.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.82 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI raised Warby Parker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BTIG Research raised Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRBY. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 1,434.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 137,633.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

