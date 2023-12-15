Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) versus LZG International (OTCMKTS:LZGI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) and LZG International (OTCMKTS:LZGI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Inspirato and LZG International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspirato 0 1 1 0 2.50 LZG International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Inspirato currently has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 910.36%. LZG International has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,400.00%. Given LZG International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LZG International is more favorable than Inspirato.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

73.6% of Inspirato shares are held by institutional investors. 28.6% of Inspirato shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Inspirato and LZG International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspirato -14.36% N/A -6.65% LZG International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inspirato and LZG International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspirato $345.53 million 0.07 -$24.06 million ($14.87) -0.26 LZG International $220,000.00 139.45 -$920,000.00 N/A N/A

LZG International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inspirato.

Summary

LZG International beats Inspirato on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed (bucket list) itineraries, and other experiences. It is also involved in solving critical pain points for hospitality suppliers seeking to monetize their property with rental income. In addition, the company offers Inspirato Real Estate, a platform to find, buy, own, and enjoy a luxury vacation home; Inspirato for Good, an easy-to-use, no-commitment platform designed to help nonprofit organizations accelerate funding results; Inspirato for Business, a business-to-business channel through which subscription and travel products are sold directly to businesses seeking to leverage luxury accommodations to recruit, retain, and reward their employees. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About LZG International

LZG International, Inc. operates as an artificial intelligence (AI) solutions company. The company offers AI solutions to empower the enterprise stars of tomorrow. Its technologies and advanced data services transform continuous learning, narrative reasoning, language models, and cloud and blockchain technologies into auditable, explainable, and easy to integrate AI solutions. The company was formerly known as LazyGrocer.Com, Inc. and changed its name to LZG International, Inc. in August 2009. LZG International, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

