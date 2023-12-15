Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,313 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.9% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $55,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,314,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,222 shares of company stock worth $7,091,898 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $251.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $798.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.87. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.70.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

