Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,709 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark raised their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.84.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.16. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $47.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.48 billion, a PE ratio of -112.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

