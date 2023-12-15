Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,021 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,292 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 1.9% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Intel by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836,219 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $626,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Mizuho raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.84.

Intel Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.65. The stock had a trading volume of 22,764,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,772,000. The company has a market capitalization of $196.68 billion, a PE ratio of -116.32, a PEG ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.16. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $47.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

