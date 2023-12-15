Intel Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 264,867 call options on the company. This is an increase of 47% compared to the average volume of 179,912 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.35.

Get Intel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 111,856 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 14,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125,498 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $45.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $47.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intel will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.00%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.