Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Holdings Raised by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 1.0% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ICE stock opened at $123.33 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $125.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 38.98%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $145,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,295. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $145,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,179 shares of company stock valued at $12,326,440. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.83.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

