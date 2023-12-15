Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 100.0% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 71.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Intuit by 95.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,940 shares of company stock worth $56,031,416 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $601.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $168.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.62 and a fifty-two week high of $617.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $540.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $507.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on INTU. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.67.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

