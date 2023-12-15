Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.72

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.72 and last traded at $22.70, with a volume of 80728 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.51.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.1104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.
