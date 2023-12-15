Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.72

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.72 and last traded at $22.70, with a volume of 80728 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.51.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.1104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 75.7% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,504,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,305 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,073,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,397,000 after purchasing an additional 298,058 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,009,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 836,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,811,000 after buying an additional 22,222 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

