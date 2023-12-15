Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.36

Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.36 and last traded at $39.36, with a volume of 31361 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.11.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.69. The stock has a market cap of $643.48 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 117,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 117,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

