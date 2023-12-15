Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Short Interest Down 42.5% in November

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the November 15th total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of QQQJ opened at $26.79 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QQQJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,026,000 after acquiring an additional 30,036 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

