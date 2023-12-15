Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Lifted by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 2.5% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $403.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $375.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.30. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $259.73 and a 12-month high of $406.30.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

