Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $157.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.38. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $158.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

