Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cora Capital Advisors LLC

Cora Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.72. 1,745,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,790,909. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $158.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.45 and a 200-day moving average of $146.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

