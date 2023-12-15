Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Position Decreased by Cora Capital Advisors LLC

Cora Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,745,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,790,909. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.45 and its 200 day moving average is $146.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $158.25.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

