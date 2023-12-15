Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.21

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.21 and last traded at $59.20, with a volume of 105311 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.14.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Water Resources ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 65.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

