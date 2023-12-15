Investors Buy High Volume of Frontier Communications Parent Call Options (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 10,348 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 235% compared to the average daily volume of 3,085 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on FYBR. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $24.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 1.05. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $30.83.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Frontier Communications Parent

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,839,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,912,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,621,102.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FYBR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 76,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 36,838 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,545,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 704,857 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter worth $1,404,000. JANA Partners Management LP bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter worth $129,569,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 363,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 140,943 shares during the last quarter.

About Frontier Communications Parent

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.