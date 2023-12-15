Investors Buy Large Volume of Hasbro Put Options (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 16,301 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 346% compared to the average daily volume of 3,659 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAS has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $71.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Hasbro Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $51.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.42. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $73.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hasbro will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Further Reading

