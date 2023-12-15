Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,885 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,101% compared to the typical volume of 157 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evelo Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 14,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 654.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Evelo Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVLO opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93. Evelo Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $38.60.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.68.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing oral medicines that act on immune cells in the small intestine with systemic effects. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe product candidate, which has completed a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of psoriais; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

