Investors Purchase Large Volume of Redfin Call Options (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 11,040 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 94% compared to the average volume of 5,685 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 405,094 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Anna Stevens sold 55,402 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $393,354.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 405,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,714 shares of company stock worth $641,975. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 477.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,943,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at $3,832,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Redfin by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,106,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 413,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Redfin by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,357,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,361,000 after buying an additional 369,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 365.5% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 378,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 296,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Stock Up 15.9 %

RDFN opened at $9.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00. Redfin has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $17.68.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.06 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 957.88% and a negative net margin of 12.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Redfin will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on RDFN. B. Riley began coverage on Redfin in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Redfin from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Redfin from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.82.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

