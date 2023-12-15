Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the November 15th total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Investview Price Performance
Shares of INVU stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. Investview has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.03.
About Investview
