Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the November 15th total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Investview Price Performance

Shares of INVU stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. Investview has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.03.

About Investview

Investview, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the areas of financial education, digital assets, and related technology for individuals. The company offers digital asset technologies, self-directed brokerage services, institutional trade execution services, advisory services, codeless algorithmic trading technologies, crypto mining services, mining equipment repair services, and blockchain technologies.

