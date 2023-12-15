IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $235.46.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on IQV

IQVIA Price Performance

IQVIA stock opened at $230.44 on Monday. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $241.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IQVIA

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 342.2% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

(Get Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.