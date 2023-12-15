IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Director James B. Hawkins Sells 4,277 Shares of Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) Director James B. Hawkins sold 4,277 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $190,668.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,133.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

IRadimed Stock Performance

IRadimed stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.84. The stock has a market cap of $574.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.87. IRadimed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. IRadimed had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.21 million. On average, analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

IRadimed Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRadimed

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in IRadimed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IRadimed during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in IRadimed by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IRadimed during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on IRadimed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

