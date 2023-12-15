iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Holdings Increased by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 102.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,983 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 6.1% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,627,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.06. 591,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,622,190. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $99.96 and a 1 year high of $100.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.45.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.