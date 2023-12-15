iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Acquired by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 249.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,315 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $12,627,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.06 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $99.96 and a 1-year high of $100.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.45.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

