iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $48.92 and last traded at $48.91, with a volume of 250865 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.72.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1367 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.23 and its 200 day moving average is $48.16.

Institutional Trading of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLQD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 43,156 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 59,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 418.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,714,000.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

