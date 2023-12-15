iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $48.92 and last traded at $48.91, with a volume of 250865 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.72.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1367 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.23 and its 200 day moving average is $48.16.
The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
