iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on December 20th

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1367 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLQD opened at $48.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.16. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $49.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,723,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,587,000 after buying an additional 257,963 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 239,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after buying an additional 86,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 418.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

