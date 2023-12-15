iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.26 on December 20th

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2597 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SHY stock opened at $81.80 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $82.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after buying an additional 2,893,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,877,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,137 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,038,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,922 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,215,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,623,000 after purchasing an additional 533,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 630,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,110,000 after buying an additional 59,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

