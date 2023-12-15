iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:IEI)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2917 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $116.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.36. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $119.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,118,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,272,000 after buying an additional 49,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,723,000 after buying an additional 192,872 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

