iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) to Issue Dividend of $0.18 on December 20th

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1816 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.01.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,420.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 12,290 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $619,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.