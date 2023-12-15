iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Position Lifted by Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 911,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,352 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 8.9% of Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $45,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.66. The stock had a trading volume of 222,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,739. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $54.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average of $50.95.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

