iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.40

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.40 and last traded at $52.35, with a volume of 336295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.09.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,544,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,056,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,819,000 after purchasing an additional 651,690 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 485,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14,519 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 384,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 256.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 376,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after purchasing an additional 270,509 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

