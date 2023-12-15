iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.7% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Finland increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Finland now owns 1,276,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,300,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 580.2% in the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 49,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,116,000 after purchasing an additional 41,962 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 304,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,844,000 after purchasing an additional 21,783 shares during the period. Finally, Randolph Co Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $474.26 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $376.49 and a 52 week high of $475.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $443.73 and its 200 day moving average is $443.19.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

