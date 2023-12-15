iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by &Partners

&Partners decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.8% of &Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. &Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after acquiring an additional 53,321,234 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,719 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,101,052,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% in the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,401 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $474.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $443.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $443.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $376.49 and a 12 month high of $475.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

