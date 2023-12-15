iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after buying an additional 145,582,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,017,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,872,000 after buying an additional 170,041 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,483,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,691,000 after buying an additional 116,940 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,874,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,546,000 after buying an additional 186,037 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,281,000 after buying an additional 155,398 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $276.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,062. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $231.49 and a 1 year high of $278.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.71. The company has a market capitalization of $76.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

