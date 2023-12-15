iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $523,000. Systelligence LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,683,000. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,626,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IJH stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $276.13. The stock had a trading volume of 431,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,313. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.71. The company has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $231.49 and a 52-week high of $278.00.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.